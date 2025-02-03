Chandrababu Naidu calls Delhi a 'failed model', backs PM Modi's vision

New Delhi, Feb 3 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Monday launched a sharp attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), claiming that it has turned Delhi into a "failed model" and asserting that only Prime Minister Narendra Modi's governance model can "save" the national Capital.

With campaigning for the Delhi Assembly elections set to conclude later in the day, political parties are making their final appeals to voters, intensifying their attacks to gain an edge ahead of the February 5 polls.

The counting of votes will take place on February 8 across all 70 constituencies. On the last day of the campaign, top BJP leaders are set to hold roadshows in the city.

Speaking to reporters, Naidu hit out at the AAP government, saying, "They are here just to pollute Delhi."

"Delhi is a failed model. There is no doubt about it. Those who create wealth can talk about welfare. Without creating wealth, you cannot talk about distributing welfare. You have to develop the state to create wealth," he said.

Targeting the Kejriwal-led administration, Naidu pointed to Delhi's worsening pollution levels and economic struggles.

"Today, Delhi is the most polluted capital in the world. Who is responsible for this? It is also becoming poorer day by day. This model is not acceptable; people have rejected it. Delhi now needs Narendra Modi ji's model, his governance is the oxygen that Delhi requires to breathe," he added.

Earlier, taking to X, Naidu reiterated his support for the BJP, stating, "I campaigned in Delhi for BJP ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections. It was a pleasure to connect with the vibrant Telugu community here."

"I urged everyone to ensure BJP's victory for a brighter future for Delhi and to help realise the vision of a Viksit Bharat, as outlined by Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji. This progress can only be achieved with a 'double-engine ki sarkaar'," he added.

