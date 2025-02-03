Basant Panchami Holiday on February 3 in West Bengal

Despite there being no notification from the Central Government regarding this day being declared a national holiday, most of the schools and offices got a holiday on February 3 in West Bengal. In the Hindu calendar, it's a very festive day where goddess Saraswati, who presides over the realms of knowledge, music, and arts, is being revered.

In Uttar Pradesh, the Secondary Teachers' Association has recently sought the Director of Secondary Education to correct an error in the holiday given for Vasant Panchami. The association insisted that Basant Panchami should be celebrated on February 3 as it would be inconvenient otherwise. This year, the festival is being celebrated over two days, as the Panchami 'tithi' or auspicious time continues till today morning.

On this occasion, schools, colleges, universities, and other educational institutions are conducting Saraswati Puja. The students are going to their campuses wearing kurtas and sarees, thereby creating a festive atmosphere.

Though the festival is not celebrated uniformly throughout the country, enthusiasm and fervour in celebrations can be seen across various parts of India. The spirit of Basant Panchami is sure to inspire and uplift all participants in the celebrations as the nation comes together to honour the goddess of knowledge and wisdom.

