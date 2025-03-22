Kiren Rijiju slams previous AAP-ruled Delhi Assembly for blocking paperless initiative

New Delhi, March 22 (IANS) Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday trained his guns on the previous AAP-dominated Delhi Assembly for its failure to adopt a Central-government promoted technological tool for paperless work.

Speaking at the signing of an MoU for the implementation of the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) for paperless functioning, he also hit out at the previous Assembly for not functioning as per the laid down procedures.

The Union Minister said now, under the BJP-led government and supervision of Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta, the House shall function more efficiently and follow all Constitutional principles.

A tripartite MoU for the Assembly to adopt paperless functioning was signed between officials of the Union Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs (MoPA), the Delhi Government, and the Delhi Legislative Assembly Secretariat, in the presence of Minister Rijiju and Gupta.

Gupta said the step aims to modernise legislative processes, thereby enhancing accessibility, efficiency, and transparency in governance.

"I am grateful to Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju for asking his team of officials to take immediate action on our request for the implementation of NeVA," said Gupta.

He said a meeting was held with officials of the MoPA within one day of our request and a month later we are signing an MoU.

Minister Rijiju called the MoU significant and said the use of technology for carrying out Constitutional duties is revolutionary.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a slogan 'One Nation, One System' and as part of this the systems in Parliament and Assembly are being synced," he said.

"It is a matter of greater satisfaction that the Delhi Assembly has finally joined the national platform as it had earlier lagged while all other states had embraced paperless work," he said.

"The NeVA MoU has been signed and I hope the Assembly will work closely with the Ministry and bring efficiency in its working," he said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.