Ahmed Khan on collaborating with Salman on 'Sikandar': It has been a pleasure

Mumbai, March 22 (IANS) Choreographer and filmmaker Ahmed Khan collaborated with superstar Salman Khan on "Sikandar" after a long gap of 11 Years. These two previously worked together on the "Jumme Ki Raat" track from the 2014 flick, "Kick".

Ahmed, who has been deeply involved in his directorial project "Welcome to the Jungle", returned to choreography for the title track of "Sikandar", called "Sikandar Naache". Featuring Salman and Rashmika Mandanna, the peppy number reached the audience on March 18, 2025. "Sikandar Naache" marked Ahmed's return to choreography after eight years.

Expressing his willingness to work with Salman and Sajid Nadiadwala, Ahmed said, "I'd do anything for them".

He explained, "We wait for a Salman track because of the swag. He comes up with moves that even a grandfather can do, and sometimes he pulls off moves that even youngsters can't match up. But whatever I've done with him, it has been a pleasure; when you have such a good-looking man in front of the camera, half the job is done. When you show him [a step], sometimes he doesn't do it exactly how you want, but he does it in his own style and eventually you see your creation take shape."

Ahmed revealed that while working on "Sikandar Naache", their goal was to surpass the success of "Jumme Ki Raat" or "at least try to reach that level."

He further shared that producer Nadiadwala suggested incorporating the Levantine folk dance known as Dabke into the track. Enthusiastic about this idea, Ahmed designed the number, which was filmed with around 500 dancers on an expansive set in a Mumbai studio last month.

"Sajid suggested adding the Dabke dance style. This has never been done in Hindi films before. He went out of his way to bring Lebanese dancers from Turkey who could perform Dabke. I loved that we made this addition. Salman has truly poured his heart into this song", Ahmed shared.

For the unversed, Dabke is a traditional dance that combines elements of circle and line dancing, and is popular in Lebanon, Syria, Jordan, and Palestine, often performed at weddings and other celebratory occasions.

