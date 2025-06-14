Kharge slams Centre's Gaza vote abstention at UNGA, says India's foreign policy 'in shambles'

New Delhi, June 14 (IANS) A day after India abstained in the UN General Assembly (UNGA) from a vote on a draft resolution that demanded an “immediate, unconditional and permanent” ceasefire in Gaza, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said that "our Foreign Policy is in shambles" and added that "PM Modi must now take a call on his EAM’s repeated blunders and set some accountability."

As Israel continues to bomb Gaza which has already killed more than 50,000 people and displaced millions in the already torn area, the 193-member UN General Assembly voted overwhelmingly to adopt the resolution introduced by Spain that demanded an immediate, unconditional and permanent ceasefire.

Taking to X, Congress President said, "It is now increasingly evident that our Foreign Policy is in shambles. Perhaps, PM Modi must now take a call on his EAM’s repeated blunders and set some accountability. 149 countries voted for a UNGA resolution for a ceasefire in Gaza. India was only one of the 19 countries that abstained. We virtually stand isolated by this step."

Reiterating the Congress' statement that condemned the brutal attacks by Hamas on the people of Israel on October 8, 2023, Kharge said, "We have consistently condemned the indiscriminate actions that included a siege of the Gaza Strip and bombings in it as 60,000 people have died and there is a widespread and horrific humanitarian crisis."

Taking a jibe at Indian Foreign Policy which now stands on the crossroads as New Delhi continues to call for talks and diplomacy between Israel and Palestine while routinely skipping the votes at such crucial drafts, Kharge asked, "Have we abandoned India's consistent stand advocating for a ceasefire, peace, and dialogue in the Middle East and West Asia?"

"This stance is deeply rooted in our long-standing tradition of Non-Alignment and moral diplomacy, through which India has always championed justice and peace in international conflicts", he added.

"On October 19, 2023, itself, the Indian National Congress had called for an immediate ceasefire and for humanitarian assistance to the beleaguered and dispossessed people of Gaza. India cannot stand by silently or passively while the region faces horrific violence, humanitarian catastrophe, and increasing instability", he added.

