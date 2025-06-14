June 16 Schools Holiday or not?

As the Indian summer vacation period is about to end for most schools in India, parents and students are waiting anxiously to hear if June 16th is a school day or not. The reply depends on the state.

States Where Schools Are Open on June 16

Telangana: Telangana schools have already started classes and shall be functional on June 16. Telangana's academic year will run from June 12, 2025, to April 23, 2026, with 230 working days.

States Where Schools Are Closed on June 16

Andhra Pradesh : Andhra Pradesh schools are yet on summer breaks, and June 16 shall be a holiday.

: Andhra Pradesh schools are yet on summer breaks, and June 16 shall be a holiday. Punjab : Punjab schools are on summer vacation, and June 16 is a holiday.

: Punjab schools are on summer vacation, and June 16 is a holiday. Madhya Pradesh : Madhya Pradesh schools are on summer vacation, and June 16 is a holiday.

: Madhya Pradesh schools are on summer vacation, and June 16 is a holiday. Karnataka : Karnataka schools are on summer vacation, and June 16 is a holiday.

: Karnataka schools are on summer vacation, and June 16 is a holiday. Chhattisgarh: Chhattisgarh schools might still be on summer vacation.

States with Variable Schedules

Delhi and Noida: Schools in these two cities have different summer holidays, so it's always better to contact schools individually to confirm their calendar.

Special Case: Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh: The UP government has closed school holidays up to class 8 for 15 more days because of the intense heatwave, and they'll reopen on June 30. But teachers and administrative people need to be in schools.

Need for the Academic Calendar to be Verified

Due to the difference in summer vacation periods for different states, it is important for parents and students to verify their academic calendar to ensure whether or not June 16 is a holiday. It will prevent confusion and make the school re-opening process smooth.

