MHT CET 2025 Result To be Out soon; Direct link and Step-by-step process!

The Maharashtra CET Cell will declare the result of MHT CET 2025 for both PCM and PCB streams on June 16 on its official website cetcell.mahacet.org, The candidates will be able to download their scorecards by login using their application number and date of birth.

How to Check MHT CET 2025 Result

To download the MHT CET 2025 scorecard, the candidates are required to take the following steps:

Go to the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org

Click on the result link that is provided in the homepage section

Insert the registered email ID and password in the candidate login page

The result will appear on the screen

Download and preserve the scorecard for future use

Information about MHT CET Result Scorecard 2025

The MHT CET scorecard will have the following information:

Name of the candidate

Subject-wise percentile score

Aggregate percentile score

All India rank

Qualification status

Parent's name

Application number

Subject

Category

Significance of MHT CET Scorecard

The scorecard of MHT CET is a very important document that is demanded during the counseling process. It is suggested that candidates retain a copy of their scorecard until the completion of the admission process.

MHT CET Counselling 2025

Once the MHT CET result has been declared, the authorities will carry out the counseling process in June 2025. The counseling process will be carried out in three rounds along with seat allotment. Candidates are required to register and upload documents in order to avail themselves of the counseling process.

MHT CET Merit List 2025

The Maharashtra CET Cell will publish the MHT CET merit list 2025 along with the candidate's rank after the counseling registration process is completed. The merit list will identify the rank of the candidate and also his/her eligibility for admission.

Stay Updated

To get the latest updates regarding MHT CET 2025 results, counseling, and the admission process, candidates can refer to the official website or this page for regular updates.

