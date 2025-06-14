Dedication of young entrepreneurs can transform India into global drone hub: Minister

New Delhi, June 14 (IANS) Dedication of young entrepreneurs can transform India into a global hub for drone technology, said Union Minister of State for Rural Development Kamlesh Paswan while inaugurating Garuda Aerospace's new agri-drone indigenisation facility in Chennai.

The Minister also inaugurated 300 Centres of Excellence (CoE) and flagged off Garuda Aerospace’s DGCA-approved Train the Trainer (TTT) programme.

Paswan lauded Garuda Aerospace for its visionary efforts in making India self-reliant in drone technology.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji’s vision of transforming India into a global drone hub can truly be realised through the dedication of young entrepreneurs,” said Paswan.

He also lauded the Bharat Drone Association for uniting local component manufacturers under one roof at the indigenisation factory, a state-of-the-art facility capable of manufacturing over 1 lakh drones in the next two years.

The Minister expressed his admiration, noting that he had never seen 2,000 agri-drones in a single location, as he witnessed at the Garuda Indigenous Manufacturing Facility -- a remarkable feat showcasing India's capability to lead in drone innovation and scale.

The launch also witnessed a dynamic live demonstration of Agri-Drones by highly skilled Drone Didis showcasing Garuda Aerospace’s commitment to fostering self-reliance and innovation within the burgeoning drone ecosystem.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave us a vision in 2022 to manufacture one lakh made-in-India drones by 2026. We have delivered 4,000 drones so far, and are confident we will achieve this target in the next two years,” said Agnishwar Jayaprakash, Founder and CEO of Garuda Aerospace.

Spread across 35,000 square feet Garuda Aerospace’s state-of-the-art agri-drone indigenisation facility is the country’s first-of-its-kind hub for the design, manufacturing, and rigorous testing of advanced Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS).

The new facility marks the expansion of Garuda Aerospace’s existing manufacturing unit and is a major leap in advancing drone manufacturing and skill development in India.

The TTT programme, on the other hand, is Garuda Aerospace’s flagship skill-building and development initiative which is designed to empower educators and professionals to become certified drone instructors.

In addition, the strategically located 300 Centres of Excellence (CoEs) across India in collaboration with academic institutions and industry partners will advance drone innovation, research, and skill development through a strong partner network.

