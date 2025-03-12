Kerala to support initiatives for Marine Stewardship Council certification in fisheries

Thiruvananthapuram, March 12 (IANS) Emphasising the urgent need to maintain sustainability in the fisheries sector, the Kerala government has offered to support initiatives for Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) certification.

B Abdul Nasar, Special Secretary to Kerala Fisheries Department said that the certification would enhance the global competitiveness of India's seafood exports and ensure the sustainability of marine resources.

Nasar said the Department of Fisheries, which is tasked with the management of the marine resources in the state, will guarantee that appropriate management measures, as advised by the research institutions, are put in place and enforced to ensure sustainable fisheries in Kerala.

"The MSC certification would be highly advantageous for all stakeholders in the fisheries sector, from the hardworking fishers to the exporters, and ultimately, society at large," said Nasar.

Expressing concern over dwindling fish catches and climate change impacts, he said that it is essential to adopt sustainable fishing practices to ensure livelihood and preserve marine biodiversity and hence global certification is very much essential for the overall improvement of the Indian fisheries sector.

"The MSC certification will boost seafood export as well as environmental sustainability. To facilitate this transformative journey, the Department of Fisheries is dedicated to providing unwavering support and guidance," added Nasar.

As part of India's initiatives for the MSC certification, a dozen species, including deep sea shrimp, coastal shrimp, cuttlefish, threadfin breams and blue swimming crab, have already been prioritised and most of their fishery improvement projects (FIPs) are in the final stage.

Top fisheries scientist Sunil Mohamed said the depletion of resources and drastic drop in commercially important species is alarming as it will disrupt the livelihood of fishermen.

"Shrimp and squid landings, along with those of numerous other species, are experiencing a significant decline, leading to severe supply shortage in the seafood value chain. This demands immediate adoption of sustainable practices and the efforts to secure the MSC certification could restore the fish stock and long-term health of the sector," said Mohamed.

Amanda Lejbowicz, Head of Fisheries Standard Accessibility of MSC, London who led the technical sessions said MSC certification would significantly boost India's fishery exports to Europe and North America by unlocking greater market access and enhancing its international reputation for sustainable fishery management.

MSC is an international non-profit organisation which sets globally recognised standards for sustainable fishing and the seafood supply chain.

