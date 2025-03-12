Actress Kajol Buys Commercial Property Worth Nearly Rs.30 Crores in Mumbai

Bollywood actress Kajol is gearing up for the release of her next film, "Maa", where she is reportedly playing a fierce mother trying to protect her daughter from the forces of evil. Kajol has been on a signing spree as she has interesting movies and TV shows lined up for release. With her career continuing comfortably, Kajol takes a slight detour into real estate as she purchases a new property in Mumbai.

According to recent reports, Kajol has purchased a commercial property worth Rs.28.78 crore in Mumbai's Goregaon West area. This is shop no.1 on the ground floor of Bharat Arize in Bangur Nagar. From the reports, it's evident that it is an investment made for commercial purposes.

The commercial property is of 4635 sq.ft, and this deal includes five parking spots. The deal was closed at a per square foot rate of Rs.65,940 and thus, the total cost of the property comes to Rs.28.78 crores. According to the report, the Bollywood actress paid a stamp duty of Rs. 1.72 crore.

There has been quite a good buzz on Kajol's upcoming film, "Maa", especially after the first-look poster. Fans were quick to identify the good vs evil battle clearly displayed in the poster. The movie is all set to release on the 27th of June in cinemas.