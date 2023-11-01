Kerala Lit Fest 2024 will have participants from nine countries

New Delhi, November 1 (IANS) The seventh edition of the Kerala Literature Festival (KLF) is all set to begin from 11–14 January, 2024 on the beaches of Kozhikode. With a half-million-footfall, KLF has become Asia’s Largest Literature Festival today.

Organised by DC Kizhakemuri Foundation and co-promoted by DC Books, KLF 2024 will feature Nobel laureates, Booker Prize winners, literary luminaries, media personalities, and celebrities. Renowned Writer, Prof. K. Satchidanandan is the Festival Director.

Kozhikode, the venue of choice for the Kerala Literature Festival was named the 'City of Literature' by the Unesco Creative Cities Network (UCCN), making it the first such city in India. Spanning four days, insixvenues at the Kozhikode beach, thefestival will feature 400+ global speakersand will be inaugurated by the stateChief Minister,Pinarayi Vijayan.

This edition of KLF will featureTurkey as the guest country of honor, featuring its literature and art forms. TheUK, Wales, Spain, Japan, USA, Malaysia, Spain, and France will be the other participating countries.

The initial list of speakers includes Arundhati Roy, Mallika Sarabhai, Shashi Tharoor, Piyush Pandey, Prahlad Kakkar, William Dalrymple, Gurucharan Das, Mani Shankar Aiyer, Catherine Ann Jones, Monika Halan, Durjoy Dutta, Manu S Pillai. The Festival will also host concerts by TM Krishna andVikku Vinayakram; Surbahar and Sitar concert by Padmabhushan Pandit Budhaditya Mukherjee.

