Rahul Gandhi mocks BJP over its promise of backward class CM in Telangana

Mahabubnagar (Telangana), Nov 1 (IANS) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday mocked the BJP over its promise to make a leader from the Backward Classes the Chief Minister of Telangana.

Addressing an election rally at Kalwakurthy in united Mahabubnagar district, he asked how the BJP can promise to make a chief minister when it will not get more than two per cent votes.

The Congress MP remarked that next time the Prime Minister may go to America and promise to make a person from the OBC as the US President.

He advised the BJP not to mislead the people with their false promises. He said that the BJP which was flying high in Telangana was grounded by the Congress party.

“We have punctured all four tyres. We are going to puncture their tyres all over the country,” he said while exuding confidence that the Congress will win the upcoming Assembly elections in five states and subsequently Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

He reiterated that that BRS, BJP and MIM are working together Rahul Gandhi said that once voted to power in Telangana, the Congress will give back to people the money looted by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

He described the forthcoming elections as a fight between ‘Dorala Telangana and Prajala Telangana’ (feudalist Telangana and people’s Telangana).

“On one side you have the CM, his family and corrupt ministers and on the other there is Congress, poor people, farmers, labourers and small traders,” he said.

The Congress MP said people had dreamt of people’s Telangana but for the last ten years people were kept away.

LIVE: Shri @RahulGandhi leads Congress' Padyatra from Shadnagar Railway Station to Shadnagar Chowrasta in Telangana. https://t.co/tWtlxI2EtS — Congress (@INCIndia) November 1, 2023

“A raja and his family are ruling Telangana,” he remarked. He alleged that all revenue-generating departments like liquor, sand and land were in the hands of KCR and his family.

Rahul Gandhi alleged that KCR inflated the cost of Kaleshwaram project and looted Rs.1 lakh crore.

“KCR should go and conduct an inspection of the project. The pillars of the barrage are collapsing. He looted one lakh crore rupees but did not properly build the project. He pushed Telangana into debts,” the Congress leader said.

He claimed that till 2040, every family in Telangana will have to pay Rs.31,500 every year to repay the state’s debts. He also alleged that in the name of Dharani portal, KCR government snatched land from the poor.

Reiterating the promises of the Congress party, he assured people that after coming to power all the promises will be fulfilled.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.