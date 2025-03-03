Kerala HC dismisses plea for CBI probe into Kannur ADM's ‘suicide’

Kochi, March 3 (IANS) The Kerala High Court on Monday dismissed an appeal filed by the wife of deceased Kannur Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Naveen Babu, challenging a single-judge bench’s refusal to order a CBI probe into his death.

A Division Bench comprising Justice P.B. Suresh Kumar and Justice Jobin Sebastian rejected the plea, stating that investigations cannot be transferred to the CBI based on personal apprehensions alone.

The court emphasised that a reasonable basis supported by concrete facts is necessary to warrant such a transfer.

"The personal feelings of the victim, however genuine, are not sufficient grounds to justify transferring the investigation. If such transfers are made frequently, it could undermine public faith in the legal system and create an impression that investigations can be influenced or manipulated," the court observed.

The bench further noted that this was not a case where senior state officials or political leaders were accused, nor was there evidence suggesting that an external agency like the CBI would be better positioned to conduct a fair probe.

Following the verdict, Babu’s family expressed deep disappointment, stating that key facts were being overlooked in the current investigation. They are now considering their next legal steps.

The senior advocate representing Babu’s wife, Manjusha, argued that crucial evidence -- such as blood stains found on his clothes -- was not thoroughly examined. The family insists that only an independent probe can uncover the truth.

Babu was found hanging at his official residence on October 15, 2024, just a day after he was publicly accused of corruption by local CPI(M) leader P.P. Divya. The incident occurred shortly after his official farewell in Kannur.

Divya, then the Kannur District Panchayat President, had attended Babu’s farewell event uninvited and accused him of corruption. The allegations were linked to a delay in issuing a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for a petrol pump application by T.V. Prasanth, an electrician at Kannur Medical College. Notably, Prasanth was reportedly a colleague of Divya’s husband, raising questions about possible personal motives.

Babu’s family maintains that the public accusation caused him immense distress, leading to his untimely death. Under pressure, Divya was later arrested and briefly jailed before resigning from her position.

The Pinarayi Vijayan-led Kerala government, which had initially pledged support to Babu’s family, opposed the demand for a CBI probe in court. The state argued that the ongoing investigation was proceeding in the right direction and did not warrant intervention from an external agency.

With the High Court ruling against them, Babu’s family now faces the dilemma of whether to pursue further legal action or await the findings of the existing probe.

