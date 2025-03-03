IIM Calcutta’s 60th batch records 100 per cent placement

Kolkata, March 3 (IANS) The 60th batch of the flagship MBA program of the Indian Institute of Management Calcutta (IIM-C) has recorded 100 per cent placement, the institute authorities informed on Monday.

“456 students were participating in the process, securing 538 offers rolled out by 196 companies despite the tough market conditions. The consulting sector was at the top with 201 offers (37.3 per cent) being made,” a statement issued by IIM-C read.

It is learned that Boston Consulting Group (BCG) emerged as the top recruiter in the management consulting cohort, while Accenture Strategy emerged as the top recruiter in the strategy consulting cohort.

“Other consulting firms that participated were McKinsey, Kearney, Alvarez & Marsal, Arthur D Little, Auctus Advisors, EY-Parthenon, Monitor Deloitte, TCS, KPMG, PwC, and Vector Consulting, amongst others. American Express emerged as the top recruiter in the payments and card cohort, followed by Mastercard,” the IIM-C statement read.

According to it, the focus of the institute on attracting marquee finance firms has yielded excellent results in this year’s placement, with 114 offers being made in the areas of private equity, venture capital, investment banking, markets, and asset and wealth management.

The participating entities from the area included big names like Goldman Sachs, Bank of America, Citi, Barclays, UBS, HSBC, BNP Paribas, Avendus, Moelis, Elevation Capital, DE Shaw, Claypond Capital, Standard Chartered, Arga Investment Management, Neo Asset & Wealth Management, Kotak Mahindra Capital, Kotak Alternate Asset, Ambit, Prime Ventures, Edelweiss, Ebullient Securities, o3 Capital, EY IB, and DC Advisory, amongst others.

As per the statement, several global firms participated as first-time recruiters in the placement program this year, reinforcing the trust in the talent pool at the MBA program.

According to Ritu Mehta, the chairperson of the Placement Committee, despite challenging market conditions, the placement record this time has been excellent. “Our graduates have got great opportunities to kickstart their careers after the management degree. We are very grateful to our recruiters for repose their trust in our students and our academic ecosystem,” she added.

