MP Nishikant Dubey attacks Hemant Soren govt, calls Jharkhand an 'Islamic State'

Ranchi, March 3 (IANS) Godda BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has launched a sharp attack on the Jharkhand government, alleging that it has been favouring a particular community.

Dubey cited the state's decision to allow holidays on Fridays instead of Sundays in thousands of schools and to grant special exemptions to Muslim employees during Ramzan.

Taking to social media, Dubey wrote on Monday, "Jharkhand is now an Islamic state. The government itself admits that 648 schools have a Friday holiday instead of Sunday. This order was implemented in 2007 during the Congress government."

Dubey raised this issue in Parliament during Zero Hour on August 2, 2024. Following this, the central government sought clarification from the Jharkhand government. In its response sent on January 10, 2025, the state clarified that during unified Bihar, 648 schools in Jharkhand were designated as Urdu schools. In September 2007, an order was issued for these schools to remain closed on Fridays instead of Sundays.

However, Dubey dismissed the government's reply as vague, claiming that there are "thousands of schools where 'Urdu' has been forcibly added to their names and where Friday is observed as a holiday."

“Holiday on Friday instead of Sunday. Jharkhand government is desperate to settle Bangladeshi infiltrators in the state,” Dubey said in a fresh post on X on Monday.

On Sunday, Dubey made fresh allegations on social media, accusing the government of granting special privileges to Muslim employees during Ramzan. He wrote, "The time has come to declare Jharkhand an Islamic State. Congress' hand is only with Muslims."

Along with his post, Dubey shared a copy of a 2009 government order, which permitted Muslim employees to leave work at 4 p.m. during Ramzan and granted them additional leave from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. for Friday prayers.

“If there is a holiday for Ramzan, then why is there no holiday for the two-month-long Kanwar Yatra that takes place in Deoghar?” he questioned in a post on X.

His remarks have sparked fresh controversy, adding to the ongoing political debate over the state government's policies.

So far, no reaction has come from the government since Dubey made the fresh salvo.

