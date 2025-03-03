No serious law & order issues, K'taka model being studied by many economists globally: Guv (LD)

Bengaluru, March 3 (IANS) Karnataka Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot on Monday said no serious law and order problems have arisen in the state in the last 19 months and also praised the handling of the economy and guarantee schemes by the state government. He added that the Karnataka model was being studied by many economists and universities around the world.

He said this while addressing the joint session of the Assembly on the first day of the Budget Session.

“Police stations are working in a people-friendly manner. In recent times, cybercrime cases have been increasing in the entire country. The state police department is constantly working to create awareness and quickly identify the criminals, so these cases are also decreasing,” the Governor stated.

The claim of the government is likely to be discussed as the main Opposition party BJP has repeatedly criticised the handling of cases of attacks on police stations in the state and slammed it over alleged appeasement politics.

The Governor stated, “Legal proceedings have been initiated to reclaim the forest land worth Rs 14,300 crore given to the defunct central government-owned HMT in Peenya plantation and save it as a green lung space.”

The Governor further stated, “I would like to proudly state that my government has succeeded in accelerating the pace of development of the state and is further strengthening the financial system of the government. As Mahatma Gandhi said, my government is committed to use governance as an opportunity to wipe the tears of the last person.”

“Many predicted that Karnataka would lag behind in development and the financial system of the state would deteriorate due to the ambitious welfare schemes launched by the government. The Karnataka government has proved the prediction to be false. The state has recorded good achievements in every sector,” the Governor stated.

He further noted, “Karnataka’s income is increasing. Private capital is flowing into the state in record numbers. The severity of inequality is decreasing due to the efficient implementation of the welfare programmes. Karnataka is second in foreign direct investment and the growth of rate of GST is good.”

He added that there have been good rains in the state and agricultural production of about 149 lakh tonnes is expected from Kharif and Rabi seasons.

“The number of suicides among farmer families in Karnataka has reduced significantly due to the welfare programmes taken by the state government. Rs 70,000 crore have been transferred to the bank accounts of people for five guarantee schemes from the time my government has come to power,” the Governor underlined.

“An amount of more than Rs 90,000 crore is being spent annually on welfare schemes,” he underlined.

“The Karnataka model is being studied by many economists and universities around the world. Oxford University has described this model as ‘shining a light in the darkness’ and a ‘blueprint for the world’ in its Human Rights Hub. The head of the United Nations has personally visited Karnataka to learn about this model and openly praised our programmes,” the Governor emphasised.

Comprehensive and effective efforts are being made to make Karnataka a $1 trillion economy.

“Karnataka is spending 15.01 per cent of its 2024-25 budget on capital expenditure which is higher than progressive states like Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Kerala,” he noted.

“The process has been initiated to establish a second airport in Bengaluru. The land acquisition process for the airport near Karwar Naval base has been initiated,” he said.

An additional 15,000 acres of land has been notified as reserved forest to increase the forest area.

In the last 20 months across Karnataka, about 5,000 acres of forest land has been cleared of encroachments, including 117 acres in Bengaluru, the Governor stated.

The 15-day budget session commenced on Monday amid discussions on the feasibility of guarantee schemes and concerns over the state government planning to incur a Rs 1 lakh crore loan in the 2025-26 budget.

CM Siddaramaiah, Dy CM D.K. Shivakumar, received Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot at the entrance of the Vidhana Soudha and extended a warm welcome and he was accorded a red-carpet treatment.

Speaker U.T. Khader and Chairman of the Council Basavaraj Horatti offered him bouquets and escorted him into the House to address the joint session.

CM Siddaramaiah is set to present his 16th state budget on March 7, the highest number of times any leader in Karnataka has.

On the other hand, the budget session is expected to be action-packed, with the Opposition BJP and JD(S) preparing to target the Congress-led government over various issues.

The 2025-26 budget size is expected to be Rs 4 lakh crore.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.