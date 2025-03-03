Envoys laud PM Modi's message of unity at Jahan-e-Khusrau festival

New Delhi, March 3 (IANS) Envoys from multiple countries praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for promoting unity and celebrating India's diverse cultural heritage by attending the 25th edition of Jahan-e-Khusrau.

On Friday, PM Modi attended the event organised in honour of the renowned Sufi poet and scholar Amir Khusrau, where he extended advance wishes for Ramzan and lauded Sufi traditions for their message of inclusivity and harmony.

He stressed that Sufi saints have played a key role in shaping India's unique identity by embracing diversity.

After a performance by Sufi artists, he remarked that their music represents a shared cultural heritage, a tradition that has been lived and celebrated together for centuries.

Speaking to IANS, several ambassadors in India, including from Peru, Ecuador, El Salvador, and Guatemala, commended PM Modi's participation in the festival.

Peru's ambassador, Javier Paulinich, said, "I appreciate it very much because the Prime Minister is supporting all kinds of cultural manifestations within India, which is very good for the country."

Stressing the significance of music, Ecuador's Ambassador Fernando Bucheli said, "It's a strong signal that music unites people and fosters tolerance. In this country, which has many religions, I have been delighted to visit various temples since my arrival."

"I also respect the Sikh religion. Last time, I visited the Krishna temple, and I have also visited many Muslim temples. Promoting music in this way is a means to unite people," he added.

Ambassador of El Salvador, Guillermo Rubio Funes, emphasised the importance of the Prime Minister's presence at the festival, stating, "I think it's very important because he supports this festival and all the artists, especially the Sufi musicians. For them, it is significant that he attended."

Ambassador of Guatemala, Omar Lisandro Castaneda Solares, described PM Modi's participation as an honour.

"For many of us who had the great opportunity and privilege to meet him during the festival, it was certainly an unforgettable experience," he told IANS.

Meanwhile, during his address, PM Modi highlighted the pluralistic nature of Sufi traditions, noting that Sufi saints recited Quranic verses while also listening to the Vedas.

During the festival, PM Modi also acknowledged the contributions of several Sufi saints and poets, including Nizamuddin Auliya, Rumi, Raskhan, and Amir Khusrau, for their enduring messages of love and harmony.

He specifically mentioned Raskhan, a poet born into a Muslim family who wrote devotional poems dedicated to Lord Krishna, as an example of India's deep-rooted tradition of cultural inclusivity.

