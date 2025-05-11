Karan Tacker feels 'truly humbled' to portray Captain Samar Raina in Anupam Kher's 'Tanvi The Great'

Mumbai, May 11 (IANS) On the occasion of Karan Tacker’s birthday today, the makers of his upcoming film, ‘Tanvi The Great’ unveiled his first look from the movie.

The actor, who plays Captain Samar Raina, shared his excitement over the role, expressing how truly humbled he feels to be part of this project directed by Anupam Kher. Speaking about the project, Karan shared, “It was always my dream to have collaborated with Anupam Sir in some way on celluloid. I have always been a fan of his since the time as a young adult when I watch Saaransh to watching him in DDLJ and to all the fantastic work that he does globally and the representation that he’s commanded over the years! I never thought that it would come with such a beautiful pleasure of being directed by him and to get to play Capt. Samar Pratap Raina, a role I loved.”

“He is an extremely empathetic director towards his Actors and at the same time his zest and compassion for the craft and for cinema is just intoxicating on the set. I am truly humbled and grateful to be a part of such a beautiful and sensitively narrative, #TanviTheGreat, I can’t wait for the world to witness it. Jai Hind,” he added.

Interestingly, Anupam Kher also took to his Instagram to share the first-look poster of Karan Tacker and penned a heartfelt note, expressing how deeply impressed he was by Karan's performance in ‘Khaki: The Bihar Chapter.’

The veteran actor wrote, “Actor of Tanvi The Great: Happy Birthday Karan! When I watched #NeerajPandey’s ‘Special Ops’ I was deeply impressed by the presence and performance of #KaranTacker. #KhakiTheBiharChapter was equally impressive! Karan has this unique ability to make his performances look effortless but still carry the weightage of a seasoned actor. The role he plays in #TanviTheGreat had these requirements! He carries the Indian Army uniform and the responsibilities that come along with it with finesse, dignity and majestic grace. You will love him in TTG! Thank you Karan for your love, dedication and BRILLIANCE! Happy Birthday once again my friend. Jai Ho and Jai Hind!.”

“Tanvi The Great” also stars Iain Glen, Boman Irani, Jackie Shroff, Arvind Swami, Pallavi Joshi, and debutant Shubhangi.

Directed by Anupam Kher, with music by Oscar winner M.M. Keeravani, the film is produced by Kher Studios and NFDC, in association with Lower Middle Class Corporation. The release date will be announced soon.

