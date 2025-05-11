India's military strength once again gained global recognition: Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

New Delhi, May 11 (IANS) Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, on Sunday, lauded the Indian Armed Forces for their courageous and effective response to Pakistan, stating that the nation's military strength has once again gained global recognition.

Speaking to the media, Union Minister Shekhawat said, "Last night, reports came in that Pakistan violated the ceasefire again. In line with the expectations of the 140 crore citizens of the country, the Indian military has displayed extraordinary courage and valour in its operations, and through this, India's military capability has gained a new recognition across the world."

Commenting on the recent escalation and 'Operation Sindoor', he said that Pakistan's "deliberate" provocation amid already tense border conditions was unacceptable. He emphasised India's unwavering commitment to eliminate terrorism.

"Given the circumstances at the border and following 'Operation Sindoor', Pakistan once again deliberately carried out aggressive actions. Our commitment to eradicating terrorism has been clearly demonstrated over the past few days. India has proven both the authenticity and effectiveness of its stance on the global stage," he said.

The Union Minister further informed that Pakistan's infrastructure has suffered significant damage due to India's robust counter-response.

"Yesterday, India and Pakistan reached an understanding for a ceasefire. However, fresh reports last night indicated another violation from Pakistan's side, prompting an appropriate response from India," he added.

Shekhawat, who has previously served in the border regions, said he held review meetings at district headquarters to assess preparedness and strengthen coordination among civil and defence infrastructure.

"My work has long been associated with the border regions. In the current situation of heightened tension, we revisited all aspects from scratch, reviewed preparedness at all district headquarters, and spoke with members of the Seema Jan Kalyan Samiti and other organisations. We've also engaged with the public to boost their morale,” he stated.

Highlighting Jodhpur's strategic importance, he said, "The city houses AIIMS, a major Army Base Hospital, a large Railway Hospital, and key civil infrastructure. Coordination and synergy among these institutions are crucial at this time. We've distributed responsibilities based on the capabilities and specialisations of each institution to ensure preparedness and avoid any panic if the need arises.”

The Union Minister expressed confidence in the Indian Army's might. "I firmly believe that Pakistan has already been forced to kneel in front of India's military power. While I don't anticipate further escalation, we must remain prepared for any situation," he asserted.

