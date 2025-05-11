Celina Jaitly shares how her mother became a source of strength for soldiers' wives

Mumbai, May 11 (IANS) Actress Celina Jaitly opened up about how her late mother, Meeta Jaitly, became a pillar of strength for countless soldiers’ wives.

The actress took to social media to reflect on the unwavering support her mother offered to the wives of soldiers. On this Mother’s Day, Celina Jaitly paid a deeply emotional tribute to her late mother, sharing the incredible journey of her life as both an army wife and a scholar. The ‘No Entry’ actress highlighted her mother’s resilience, sacrifice, and unwavering love for her family, painting a portrait of a woman who was not only a soldier’s daughter but also a proud army wife.

Celina shared that her mother’s life was defined by her sacrifices. Despite the challenges of army life, with her husband’s frequent field postings as an infantry officer, Meeta pursued her academic dreams with relentless determination, earning a doctorate in psychology along with two master’s degrees. Her resilience inspired countless soldiers’ wives to pursue higher education, reminding them that their courage and intellect were as valuable as any battle on the frontlines.

Sharing a family photo featuring her parents, Celina Jaitly wrote, “#mothersday | Happy Mother’s Day to a Valiant Army Wife—My Late Mother, Meeta Jaitly ( Psy.D ) (Women of #kumaon Regiment) Before she was our mother, she was a soldier’s daughter and a proud army wife. Despite the relentless demands of army life and my father’s countless field postings as an infantry officer, she pursued her academic dreams with unwavering determination earning not just a doctorate in psychology but also two master’s degrees. And yet, she chose a life of sacrifice over personal ambition, setting aside a flourishing career to become a humble schoolteacher. Not out of compulsion, but out of love for her family, her soldier husband, and a greater calling of service.”

“A stunning beauty who spent most of her youth waiting valiantly for a husband who belonged more to his uniform than to his home. As a commanding officer’s wife, she stood tall through long absences, silent worries, and the heavy burden of unspoken goodbyes. She became a pillar of strength for the regiment, inspiring countless soldiers’ wives to pursue higher education and reminding them that their courage and intellect were forces equal to any battlefield. The bravery of an army wife is not measured by medals or parades, but by the silent wars she fights in the shadows holding families together, hearts strong, and hope alive. With unmatched resilience, she raised us with dignity and grace on a soldier’s meagre salary in the 80s and 90s proving that the richest upbringing isn’t of material wealth, but one built on love, character, and unshakable values.”

The ‘Apna Sapna Money Money’ actress went on to add, “The contribution of every soldier’s wife to our nation must never go unnoticed or uncelebrated. Even a soldier needs the unshakable foundation of a love so steadfast, it teaches him how to lay down his life for his country without hesitation. Today, I bow my head in eternal gratitude to my mother, Meeta Jaitly a woman of rare brilliance, breathtaking beauty, and a spirit that neither life’s hardships nor time itself could ever break. You remain the heartbeat of every value we hold dear. Happy Mother’s Day, Maa…”

