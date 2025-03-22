Kamal Haasan announces new office-bearers for MNM ahead of 2026 TN Assembly polls

Chennai, March 22 (IANS) Tamil superstar and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) President Kamal Haasan has announced a fresh list of office-bearers as part of the party’s preparations for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

The popular actor-turned-politician, who recently aligned with the DMK-led front, unveiled a team of 13 new office-bearers, which includes four state Secretaries and eight district Secretaries.

The announcement came ahead of the MNM's Administrative Council and Executive Committee meetings being held on Saturday.

Addressing party members during the meetings, Haasan emphasised the urgency of strengthening the party’s grassroots presence through accelerated membership drives, political outreach, and training programmes.

"This is a crucial moment. We must realise that our efforts need to multiply manifold to make a meaningful impact," he said.

Haasan underlined that the appointments were not symbolic but reflected serious responsibilities intended to fortify the party’s structure and enhance its connection with the public. He added that the leadership had been observing the performance of functionaries closely, and those demonstrating dedication and results had been entrusted with key roles.

Congratulating the newly appointed office bearers, he lauded their commitment and hard work. He also urged all members to extend full cooperation to the newly designated state, regional, and district administrators to ensure unified progress.

"Those who work diligently and contribute effectively will be recognised and rewarded,” Haasan assured, encouraging party cadres to remain active and engaged at the grassroots level.

The MNM, since its inception, has struggled to secure a significant political foothold in Tamil Nadu. The party failed to win any seats in the recent local body elections, and in the 2021 Assembly elections, Haasan himself lost the Coimbatore South seat to BJP leader Vanathi Srinivasan.

However, political observers believe that the alliance with the DMK could change MNM’s fortunes. With Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin having already offered Kamal Haasan a Rajya Sabha berth, the MNM is expected to gain more visibility and influence in the coming years. The appointment of new office-bearers marks a strategic move as the party seeks to rebuild and re-energise itself ahead of the crucial 2026 elections. The leadership hopes that this new team will play a pivotal role in scripting a more successful political chapter for the MNM.

