2nd Bengaluru airport: Central team to arrive in K'taka on April 7 to inspect proposed sites

Bengaluru, March 22 (IANS) The Karnataka government on Saturday said that a multidisciplinary team from the Airports Authority of India (AAI) will visit the state from April 7-9 for a feasibility study of sites proposed for the second international 'Greenfield' airport in the capital city.

Addressing a press conference, Large, Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development Minister M. B. Patil said the Karnataka State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (KSIIDC) has already paid a fee of Rs 1.21 crore to the AAI for the study.

He mentioned that two locations on the Kanakapura Road and one on the Nelamangala-Kunigal Road on the outskirts of Bengaluru have been identified for the second International Airport project.

"We had written a letter to the Airport Authority on March 5, requesting them to inspect the final identified sites for the proposed airport. As per their instructions, the team will visit. We have already prepared documents such as the revenue map of these sites, 10 years' weather reports, detailed images of the sites' geographic features, maps from the Survey of India, and operational details of the proposed airport (VFR/IFR)," Minister Patil stated.

"Currently, the existing airport in Bengaluru is under immense pressure. On the other hand, the condition that there should not be another airport within a 150 km radius by 2033 will soon expire. Keeping this in mind, work on the second airport is being expedited, and if things go as planned, it could be ready for use by 2033," Patil stated.

"Some are insisting on constructing the proposed airport near Sira town in Tumkuru, a neighbouring district of Bengaluru, but this is not feasible. If an airport is built in Sira, it will be just like the district-level airports in Shivamogga and Vijayapura.

"To serve the people of Bengaluru, the airport must be located near the city. Only then will investors be interested in constructing the airport. Without this, the project will not be feasible," he said replying to a query.

In Koppal, Baldota Group is planning to invest Rs 54,000 crore to set up a large-scale steel manufacturing plant, which is expected to cause pollution. A protest is being led by the head of Gavimath, Swamiji, against this development. An independent study by an organisation like the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) is being conducted on the pollution issue, and further action will be taken based on the report, he said.

"As a minister, I understand both the necessity of industrial growth and the public's concerns. There is no political agenda in this matter," Minister Patil clarified.

