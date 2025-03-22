As 'Veer Savarkar' turns 1, Ankita Lokhande says 'feeling too many emotions'

Mumbai, March 22 (IANS) Last year today on March 22, movie buffs were treated to Randeep Hooda's cinematic masterpiece, "Swatantrya Veer Savarkar" in theatres.

With Hooda in the titular role, popular television actress, Ankita Lokhande essayed the role of Veer Savarkar's better half, Yamunabai Savarkar in the movie.

As "Veer Savarkar" completed 1 year of release, Ankita took to social media and dropped a couple of rare BTS photos from the drama.

Reminiscing the film's journey, Ankita penned a heartfelt note on her Instagram handle that read, "A year since the untold story was told. Swantantrya Veer Savarkar completes one year today. Firstly, I’m feeling too many emotions at the moment. Happy, honoured, proud, satisfied, emotional...everything at the same time. The journey of this incredible story was filled with too many feelings, characters, and narratives that shaped me a lot. Never thought someone else’s story could inspire me soooo much but, Yamuna Bai, this strong lady...her story & their life changed a lot for me."

Lauding her co-star and director Hooda, Ankita added, "So grateful to be playing this role alongside @randeephooda. Randeep, you are amazing at everything you do...be it acting, writing, or directing, you are just fab! I cannot imagine anyone else playing the brave Veer Savarkar ji."

Appreciating the cast and crew of the biopic, she said, "@officialsandipsingh, thank you for believing in me. Your trust in the story, the characters, and on each member is what made it all happen!

@amit.sial @anandpandit @yogirahar31 @uthkarshnaithani @i.samkhan and to all the team members & crew members, thank you for bringing this story to the screen. Y’all gave everything you could to make it the best one possible. It was my absolute honour to work with an incredible team like you guys!"

Last but not least, Ankita also thanked her fans for supporting and loving "Veer Savarkar".

"Andddd, mere pyaare fans. Aapko kaise bhool jau. Nothing we ever do could have been possible without your support and love. Thanks a lot for every single thing...Happy 1 year of Swatantrya Veer Savarkar guys", she concluded.

