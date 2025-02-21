Jolt to BJP leader P.C. George as Kerala HC rejects his anticipatory bail plea

Kochi, Feb 21 (IANS) Trouble is brewing for former legislator P.C. George after the Kerala High Court rejected his anticipatory bail plea on Friday.

George (73) has a long political career and joined different political outfits at different times before forming his own political party which he later merged with the BJP before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He is now a senior leader of the BJP in Kerala.

He was booked for allegedly making hate speech against a particular community during a TV channel debate.

Soon after that, he approached a lower court which refused his plea for anticipatory bail and then he approached the Kerala High Court.

On February 17, the High Court pointed out that George has been repeatedly flouting the orders of the Magistrate Court as well as of the High Court.

The High Court had previously granted him bail on the condition that he would refrain from making provocative statements.

“When the High Court is making orders, you are violating it and coming again. What is the guarantee that you will not repeat it tomorrow? The only thing I can say that is you should surrender,” the High Court observed on February 17 and reserved the orders.

The court further instructed the counsel: “You put it to your client whether he is ready to surrender. I will post it to day-after-tomorrow or I will pass an order now itself. I can pass the order in two ways, one without going into merits that he can surrender and same day it will be considered by the Magistrate or I can pass a detailed order rejecting the bail.”

On Friday, Justice P.V. Kunhikrishnan dismissed the bail application and the detailed order is awaited.

The allegation against George was that he made remarks against the Muslim community, saying “They are terrorists and communalists”.

He further stated that there is no Muslim living in India who is not a terrorist. It is also alleged that he made comments to promote hatred against the Muslim community and advised that they must migrate to Pakistan.

