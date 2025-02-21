January 2025 Vs December Holiday Rush: More Indians Fly in Jan!

India’s aviation industry continues to grow at a record pace, with January 2025 seeing 1.5 crore domestic passengers, even surpassing the December holiday rush. This is unusual, as January is typically a slower travel month. The strong recovery after the Covid-19 pandemic is also reflected in increasing foreign arrivals.

According to ICRA, domestic air passenger traffic in January increased 0.7% over December and was 14.5% higher compared to January last year. International arrivals have also surged, with 2.4 crore foreign passengers recorded so far this financial year—a 14.5% jump from last year and a massive 41.7% rise compared to pre-Covid levels.

Airlines played a key role in this growth by maintaining high capacity levels even after the peak December season. This decision paid off, as passenger load factor reached an impressive 92% in January 2025. Additionally, airlines benefited from a drop in aviation fuel prices by over 8% compared to previous years.

Despite this success, experts predict moderate growth in domestic travel over the next few months due to factors like extreme summer heat, monsoon disruptions, and ongoing elections. However, international travel looks promising, with up to 20% growth expected in 2025.

ICRA reports that the Indian aviation sector remains stable, with strong pricing power and higher revenues. The combination of steady domestic travel and booming international demand signals a bright future for the industry.