Four drug smugglers held in Punjab, 5.06 kg heroin seized

Chandigarh, Feb 21 (IANS) In a major blow to trans-border smuggling networks, the Amritsar Commissionerate Police has arrested four drug smugglers and recovered 5.06 kg heroin from their possession in two separate cases, Punjab's Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said on Friday.

Those arrested have been identified as Gurjant Singh, alias Kalu, of Bachiwind village in Amritsar, Jagjit Singh of Rania village in Amritsar, Sahil Kumar, alias Sahil, of Ghariyala village in Tarn Taran and Rinku of Basti Dune Wali in Guru Har Sahai in Ferozepur.

DGP Yadav said that the arrested individuals were in contact with Pakistan-based drug smugglers, who were using drones to smuggle narcotics across the border to further supply in different areas of Amritsar.

Two separate first information reports (FIRs) have been registered under relevant sections of the NDPS Act at Police Stations Cantonment and Sadar in Amritsar, he said.

The DGP said that more arrests and recoveries are likely in the coming days.

Sharing details of the operation, Commissioner of Police, Amritsar, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said that based on credible intelligence, police teams from Cantonment Police Station under the supervision of DCP Harpreet Singh Mander conducted a special operation and apprehended Gurjant Kalu and Jagjit Singh from the Mahal bypass area and seized 3.067 kg heroin from their possession.

He said similarly police teams from CIA Staff-1 led by Inspector Amolakdeep Singh arrested two more accused, Sahil Kumar and Rinku, based on further investigation and interrogation of the arrested accused, recovering an additional 2 kg of heroin from their possession. Bhullar said that the preliminary investigation has revealed that the accused Rinku is running a big hawala network to transfer illegal money from the drug trade to different suppliers. Further probe in on, he added.

