Jodhpur: Former BJP MLA Jalam Singh Rawlot's son dies in road accident

Jaipur, March 15 (IANS) Former BJP MLA Jalam Singh Rawlot's son was killed in a road accident in Jodhpur.

The accident occurred around Friday midnight on Pal Road in the Chaupasni Housing Board police station area, leading to the death of 26-year-old Nipun Raj Singh.

Nipun's relative, Parth Rathore (25), who was also in the car, sustained serious injuries.

Chaupasni Housing Board police station's Head Constable, Ratnaram, said Nipun was returning home when the accident occurred.

Eyewitnesses reported that the car, moving at a high-speed, suddenly lost control, crossed a one-foot-high divider, and veered onto the opposite side of the road.

Upon witnessing the crash, bystanders rushed to help, rescuing both occupants and transporting them to AIIMS Hospital. Unfortunately, Nipun succumbed to his injuries, while Rathore is currently undergoing treatment.

Nipun was a native of Satto village in Jaisalmer district and his father also served as the former district president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Barmer.

Nipun's untimely demise has sent shockwaves across the region, with BJP workers and supporters mourning his loss.

In a post on social media platform X, Sheo MLA Ravindra Singh Bhati said: "The news of the untimely demise of Nipun Raj Singh, son of former Sheo MLA Jalam Singh Rawlot ji is heartbreaking. My deepest condolences are with the bereaved family."

"May God give place to the departed soul in his feet and give strength to the family to bear this immense pain," his post read.

