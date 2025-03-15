Meet Sridevi Apalla – The Actress Winning Hearts in Court!

The Telugu film Court, which released yesterday to positive reviews, has brought a new face into the spotlight - Sridevi Apalla. Playing the role of 'Jabili,' her natural performance has won the audience’s hearts, making her an overnight sensation.

Hailing from Kakinada, Sridevi’s journey to the silver screen is an inspiring one. Director Ram Jagdish’s friend Yuvraj discovered her through an Instagram reel and referred her for an audition. Despite having played minor roles in a few films earlier, she never gained significant recognition until Court.

Sridevi was actively making social media reels while pursuing her intermediate education in Kakinada. When the opportunity for Court came her way, she seized it and delivered a performance that showcased remarkable depth and emotion. Scenes such as the one where she gets caught lifting a phone from her bag, her emotional embrace with her mother, and her silent yet expressive glance at Chandu during a wedding highlight her potential as an actress.

Her subtle yet impactful acting, reminiscent of Malayalam cinema’s realism, has garnered widespread appreciation. Alongside actors like Shivaji and Priyadarshi, Sridevi’s presence in the film has become one of its biggest talking points.

Many now compare her to talented Telugu actresses like Anjali, Swathi, and Anandhi, speculating about her future in the industry. With such a strong debut, it will be interesting to see where Sridevi Apalla’s career heads next.