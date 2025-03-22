J&K Police demolish illegal structure belonging to Pakistan-based terror handler

Srinagar, March 22 (IANS) J&K Police on Saturday demolished an illegal structure belonging to a Pakistan-based terror handler in Anantnag district.

Anantnag Police, in coordination with the district administration, demolished an illegally constructed house and plinth at Rekha Hassanpora, reclaiming encroached state land.

According to a police statement, the property belonged to Haroon Rashid Ganie, son of Abdul Rashid Ganie, a known terrorist handler associated with the banned terror outfit, Lashkar-e-Taiba ( LeT).

Haroon Rashid Ganie, operating from Pakistan since 2018, has been implicated in orchestrating terror activities aimed at undermining national security and sovereignty.

"This operation is part of an ongoing campaign to dismantle terror networks and eradicate their support structures. Anantnag Police will persist with strict measures against terror operatives and their facilitators reaffirming its uncompromising stance against terrorism in the district," the statement said.

Anantnag Police said it remains steadfast in its commitment to upholding law and order and ensuring that no individual or group misuses government land for unlawful activities.

In the campaign against terrorism, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has chaired three security review meetings on J&K during the last three months.

He has given clear orders to the security forces that they must ensure zero tolerance for infiltration and terrorists.

Jammu and Kashmir Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha also held two back-to-back security review meetings. He directed the security forces to dismantle the ecosystem of terror that includes terrorists, their over-ground workers (OGWs) and sympathisers.

Manoj Sinha has said that funds generated through drug trafficking, hawala money rackets and Benami transactions are finally used to support terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, and hence, the war against terrorism must focus beyond terrorists carrying guns.

