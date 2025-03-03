Jharkhand Minister Irfan Ansari hits back at Nishikant Dubey, says he should be an MP of California

Ranchi, March 3 (IANS) A political storm has erupted in Jharkhand over BJP MP Nishikant Dubey’s statement calling the state an "Islamic state."

State Health Minister and Congress leader Irfan Ansari slammed Dubey's remark, advising him to contest elections in California instead of India.

"Ramzan is a holy month, and the way Nishikant Dubey is talking about it is inappropriate," Ansari said on Monday.

"Just as Chhath Mahaparva is sacred to Hindus, so is Ramzan for Muslims," he said.

Ansari further criticised Dubey’s frequent social media posts, saying, "We usually ignore his statements, but this time, he has commented on a sensitive issue, which is unacceptable."

Mocking Dubey's intellectual stature, he added, "If he considers himself a learned man, he should aim to be an MP from California, not India."

Dubey, the BJP MP from Godda, stirred controversy earlier in the day after sharing a social media post in which he cited the Jharkhand government's purported decision to grant Friday as a holiday instead of Sunday in Urdu schools and to provide special exemptions to Muslim employees during Ramzan. "Jharkhand has now become an 'Islamic state,'" he claimed.

“Holiday on Friday instead of Sunday. Jharkhand government is desperate to settle Bangladeshi infiltrators in the state,” Dubey said in a post on X on Monday.

Senior BJP leader and MLA C.P. Singh backed Dubey’s remarks, stating, "Ramzan is a holy month, but no government should practise religious discrimination during any festival."

Speaking to the media on Monday, he demanded equal treatment for all religions. "Holi is approaching -- Hindu employees should also receive special exemptions from the government," he said.

Accusing the government of favouritism, Singh remarked, "This government prioritises one community. They will do anything for votes and have an evident disregard for Sanatan Dharma."

Responding to Irfan Ansari’s jibe about Dubey moving to California, CP Singh shot back, "Then Ansari should try becoming an MLA in Pakistan -- but even there, he’d be labelled a Mohajir."

