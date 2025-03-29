IPL 2025: Dhoni should have batted ahead of Ashwin, says Watson

New Delhi, March 29 (IANS) Former Australia opener Shane Watson feels that MS Dhoni should have batted ahead of Ravichandran Ashwin in Chennai Super Kings' 197 chase against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Chepauk on Friday

Despite Dhoni's late 16-ball 30 not out cameo CSK suffered a heavy 50-run defeat - their second straight loss in the season after losing to Mumbai Indians in their season opener.

Dhoni came to bat at No.9 after Ashwin even when Chennai were reeling at 80/6 after 13 overs. The situation was not ideal for Dhoni to inflict a turnaround but he smashed three fours and two sixes in his short stay at the crease.

However, the move to send Dhoni in the fag end of the innings was not welcomed by many including former players, commentators and fans.

"This is exactly what CSK fans come to see - 30 off 16 deliveries from Dhoni. I would have absolutely loved to see him come up the order. In my opinion, he should have batted ahead of Ashwin. Given the game situation, Dhoni could have played like this for another 15 balls. Over the last couple of years, he has consistently shown that he’s still batting beautifully. I truly believe he should be promoted up the order so we can see the full extent of his skills," Watson said on JioHotstar.

"From a wicket-keeping perspective, he's still as sharp as ever—whipping the bails off in an instant. That tells me his game is in great shape, and he's as well-prepared as he possibly can be. If CSK had sent him in earlier, they would have had a better chance of crossing the line. Of course, the crowd absolutely loved what he did tonight, but if he had come in sooner, CSK might have had a stronger shot at victory."

Watson was also fazed by CSK's decision to send Rahul Tripathi to open the batting with Rachin Ravindra while also questioning the batting order of Sam Curran.

"It was disappointing to see certain decisions, like Rahul Tripathi opening the batting. Ruturaj Gaikwad is a quality opener, yet he had to come in later. Even one of the shots Ruturaj played - where he gave himself room against Hazlewood - was uncharacteristic. Normally, he stands still and reacts, but this showed he was under pressure. Deepak Hooda, at the moment, just isn't up to it; he played each ball as if he was trying to survive. Batting Sam Curran at No. 5 was also questionable—I see him as more of a No. 7 batter," he said.

"Right now, CSK hasn’t got their combinations right, and they need to make a few adjustments. If they persist with this batting line-up, they risk being exposed," Watson added.

For RCB, it was their first win against CSK at Chepauk since the inaugural edition of the IPL. Skipper Rajat Patidar's half-century and cameo knocks from Phil Salt (32), Virat Kohli (31) and Devdutt Padikkal (27) helped them to post 196/7 in 20 overs which their bowlers successfully defended.

With the win, RCB climbed to the top of the standings with two consecutive victories and will next take on Gujarat Titans on April 2.

