GPay, Phonepay and Paytm Users, Beware! This UPI Rule is Changing from April 1

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has announced revised guidelines for Numeric UPI IDs, introducing measures to enhance transaction security and efficiency. These new regulations, which take effect from April 1, 2025, require compliance from banks, UPI service providers, and third-party payment apps.

Major Changes in UPI Number Handling

The latest directive, referenced as NPCI/UPI/OC-115E/2024-25, refines previous instructions from 2021 and includes recommendations from a committee meeting held in July 2024. The goal is to optimize the management of UPI numbers, reduce transaction errors due to reassigned mobile numbers, and improve transparency in consent-related processes.

Weekly Mobile Number Updates Required

To address issues caused by mobile number reassignments, banks and payment service providers must refresh their records on a weekly basis using the Mobile Number Revocation List/Digital Intelligence Platform (MINRL/DIP). This ensures that UPI transactions are linked to the correct users.

March 31, 2025: Compliance Deadline

All institutions involved in UPI transactions must implement these updates by March 31, 2025. The revised structure aims to bolster fraud prevention measures, improve security, and enhance the reliability of digital payments.

As UPI continues to drive India’s digital payment landscape, these improvements will help build trust and ensure seamless transactions. More updates may follow as NPCI refines its approach to evolving financial technologies.