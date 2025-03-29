South Korea to offer $2 million in humanitarian aid to Myanmar over disastrous quake

Seoul, March 29 (IANS) South Korea plans to offer humanitarian aid worth $2 million to Myanmar to assist the country's people affected by the catastrophic quake, Seoul's foreign ministry said on Saturday.

"We decided to provide $2 million worth of humanitarian assistance via an international organisation to help speedy responses against damage caused by the quake in Myanmar," the ministry said.

The ministry said it will review additional assistance, if necessary, depending on the situation in the Southeast Asian country, Yonhap news agency reported.

At least 1,002 were killed, 2,376 were injured, and 30 remained missing in the earthquake that rattled Myanmar, according to the Information Team of Myanmar's State Administration Council.

Rescue efforts have intensified in Myanmar despite severe disruptions to transportation and communication networks following a powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake that struck the country on Friday afternoon.

The quake, which originated near Sagaing, triggered 12 aftershocks ranging from 2.8 to 7.5 in magnitude, further worsening conditions in the affected areas.

The devastation has been widespread, with Mandalay, Bago, Magway, northeastern Shan State, Sagaing, and Nay Pyi Taw among the hardest-hit regions, reports Xinhua news agency.

The Myanmar government has declared a national emergency as emergency responders work tirelessly to assist those in need.

A critical transport link, the Yangon-Mandalay highway, suffered severe damage near Nay Pyi Taw and Mandalay, making relief operations challenging.

People have resorted to using the older Yangon-Mandalay road to arrive at the quake-hit areas and facilitate rescue efforts. Additionally, the collapse of buildings in Mandalay Airport and sections of the highway has further disrupted travel between Yangon and Mandalay, Myanmar's two largest cities.

Rescue teams, including fire service personnel from lower Myanmar, have arrived at the severely affected areas like Nay Pyi Taw and Mandalay. However, damaged infrastructure, power outages, and disruptions to phone and Internet services have complicated relief efforts.

