IPL 2025: DC players extend playful congratulations to new dad KL Rahul

New Delhi, March 25 (IANS) Following their thrilling one-wicket victory against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their opening match of IPL 2025, Delhi Capitals extended a wholesome and playful congratulations to their star player KL Rahul on the birth of his child.

In a video shared on DC social media with a caption "Our family extends, our family celebrates", Rahul's teammates congratulated him by doing a 'Mother's Lap Baby Swing' action.

In the video, with Heyy Babyy song 'meri duniya tu hi re', skipper Axar Patel can be heard singing the song "Aa le chak mai aa gaya".

Commenting on the post, Rahul shared, "Lads, this means so much to us, thanks a million."

Rahul and his wife Athiya Shetty, who tied the knot in January 2023 and confirmed the pregnancy in November 2024, have been blessed with a baby girl on Monday, the wicketkeeper announced through social media post.

Rahul had missed his Delhi Capitals’ opening game due to the birth of his child. He had joined the DC set-up in the run-up to their opening game in Visakhapatnam but received special permission from the Delhi Capitals management to skip the match against his former franchise LSG at the Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

The wicketkeeper was bought for Rs 14 crore by Delhi Capitals in the 2024 IPL Mega Auctions after his departure from Lucknow and will be hoping to strive in the shortest format after having successfully regained his spot in the ODI and Test set up of the national team.

KL was an instrumental part of India’s 2025 Champions Trophy winning campaign. The wicketkeeper-batter Rahul was reliable behind the stumps and a clutch performer in his role as finisher with the bat.

From four innings, he finished unbeaten on three occasions. He was particularly crucial during India's chases in the all-important knockout games, scoring unbeaten 42 not out and 34 not out against Australia and New Zealand in the semis and finals respectively.

