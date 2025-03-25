Robinhood Censor Talk: Highlights - Entertainment from Start to Finish

The much-awaited action-comedy Robinhood, starring Nithiin, has successfully cleared the censor board with a U/A certification. Clocking in at 2 hours and 36 minutes (including ads and credits), the film promises a thoroughly engaging experience packed with entertainment from start to finish.

Director Venky Kudumula ensures a clean and family-friendly entertainer, blending humor and sharp one-liners to keep the laughs rolling. The first half, featuring hilarious sequences with Nithiin, Rajendra Prasad, and Vennela Kishore, sets the stage for an unexpected interval twist that will take audiences by surprise.

The second half maintains the momentum, striking the right mix of intense emotions and stylish action. Nithiin delivers one of his finest performances, leading to a thrilling climax that offers a fresh cinematic experience. Adding to the excitement, cricket sensation David Warner makes a special appearance towards the end, elevating the film’s entertainment quotient.

GV Prakash Kumar’s chart-topping music seamlessly enhances both the fun-filled and emotional moments, while his gripping background score amplifies the film’s impact. Backed by the lavish production values of Mythri Movie Makers, Robinhood looks visually grand, as evident in its impressive trailer.

With such a glowing censor review, Robinhood is all set to hit theatres in just three days—gearing up to be a surefire blockbuster. Don’t miss this ultimate entertainer on the big screen!