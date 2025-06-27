IPC Athletes' Forum 2025 concludes with focus on athletes well-being, overall development

Duisburg (Germany), June 27 (IANS) More than 70 athlete representatives from over 50 countries gathered in Bonn and Duisburg, Germany, for the fourth edition of the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) Athletes’ Forum, held from June 24 to 26, 2025.

The Forum brought together athlete leaders from National Paralympic Committees, International Federations, Regional Organisations, International Organisations of Sport for the Disabled, and the World Anti-Doping Agency. Over the three days, participants engaged in meaningful discussions on key topics shaping the future of the Paralympic Movement.

The opening day featured welcome addresses from IPC Athletes’ Council Chairperson Vladyslava Kravchenko and IPC President Andrew Parsons, and sessions on IPC governance with IPC Chief Executive Officer Mike Peters and the Paralympic Games with IPC Chief Paralympic Games Officer Colleen Wrenn.

The day concluded with the inauguration of the IPC’s new headquarters in Bonn, attended by federal, state, and city officials, IPC Governing Board members, para-athletes, Team IPC staff, and other distinguished guests.

Juan Diego Blas, a para-archer from Guatemala who competed at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, said: “Being at the Athletes’ Forum was amazing. In addition to going to the Paralympic Games, my dream was to come to Bonn and meet Team IPC. What is more fulfilling than attending the inauguration of the new headquarters?

“All the athletes were very happy to be part of the celebration and that the IPC has a new home. The Forum was excellent.”

Day two focused on athlete knowledge and education. Sessions covered the fundamentals of classification and the new 2025 IPC Athlete Classification Code. Anti-doping compliance and athlete responsibilities were also addressed. A special workshop led by TikTok, Maximising Your Social Media Presence, provided athletes with practical tools to grow their digital platforms, connect with fans, and elevate the visibility of para-sport.

Thomas Borg, a para-athlete from Malta, shared: “The presentation by TikTok was my favourite session. Nowadays, I think it is important to get the message out there and get it out as raw and authentic as possible. With TikTok, you can get your message out so easily, and that’s what I enjoy about it.

“Structuring a better content plan to cater more to users and audience was something I was familiar with, but it became much clearer after the presentation. Hopefully, I’ll be posting more consistent content, and my goal is to catch up to the @Paralympics TikTok channel.”

The final day featured a panel on athlete representation and athlete well-being. Breakout discussions allowed participants to share experiences and ideas on improving representation and the athlete experience at the Paralympic Games.

The IPC also presented its impact and development programmes, including grant opportunities and initiatives supporting para-athlete leadership.

Reynold Hoover, Chief Executive Officer of the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games Organising Committee, and John Harper, Chief Operating Officer of LA28, joined the final day to engage with athletes and hear first-hand about what makes a great athlete's Paralympic Games experience.

IPC President Andrew Parsons said: "The IPC Athletes’ Forum is an event for athletes, with athletes, and a place where athletes from across the globe can learn more about the Paralympic Movement and share their views on a range of topics.

“Sport is transformational, it breaks down barriers, builds confidence, and unites people across cultures. That’s why athlete input is not only welcomed, it is central to everything we do as we strive for a more inclusive and athlete-driven Paralympic Movement."

Vladyslava Kravchenko, IPC Athletes’ Council Chairperson, added: "It was so great to see so many athlete representatives from across the world come together and attend the IPC Athletes’ Forum for three days of fantastic and purposeful dialogue. In particular, I was really pleased that so many athletes from Africa and Latin America were able to attend and contribute thanks to the support of the IPC Solidarity Programme. The objective now is to keep the dialogue between the athletes open as we build for the future.”

To ensure diversity and equitable representation across the Paralympic Movement, the IPC supported 21 athlete representatives from eligible National Paralympic Committees through its Solidarity Programme to attend the Forum.

Yaimillie Marie Diaz Colon, a para-athlete from Puerto Rico and a recipient of the grant to attend the Forum, said: "It was very emotional for me to be here. I learned a lot and there were a lot of things that I could bring back to my country.

“Being here means opportunity for growth in my country. As I'm representing Puerto Rico, I can get new ideas and bring them back to my country. It is good in terms of motivation for young people."

