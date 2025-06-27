Artificial Intelligence will boost agricultural productivity: Rajasthan CM Sharma

Jaipur, June 27 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Friday emphasised that the state government is committed to transforming Rajasthan into a $350 billion economy through sustained reforms and the adoption of cutting-edge technologies across key sectors like agriculture, infrastructure, education, and industry.

Addressing a meeting at the Chief Minister’s residence which was focused on agricultural reforms, multi-modal logistics development, and employment-oriented training, CM Sharma said the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in agriculture will significantly enhance farm productivity.

He added that state-of-the-art skill training will empower the youth, and an investment-friendly ecosystem will transform Rajasthan’s industrial landscape.

The Chief Minister highlighted that the Centre of Excellence for Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture, announced in the state budget, will play a crucial role in solving sectoral challenges through modern technology.

He directed officials to expand skill training in agriculture, ensuring both qualitative growth in farming and employment generation for the youth.

Sharma stated that Rajasthan offers vast opportunities for investors, supported by the government’s proactive measures like the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit, new industry-friendly policies, and the effective implementation of a Single Window Clearance System.

In line with it, the Rajasthan Logistics Policy 2025 has been introduced to reduce logistics costs and improve industrial connectivity.

He added that the 2025-26 budget includes a provision for developing logistics parks linked to the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC), which will elevate Rajasthan’s logistics capabilities to a new level.

Sharma reiterated his government's commitment to making the youth "future-ready and industry-ready" through world-class skill training. He instructed officials to take all necessary steps to enhance the quality and reach of vocational training.

During the meeting, presentations were made on the proposed AI-based Centre of Excellence in Agriculture, Polytechnic Skill Development Centers, and the development of Multi-Modal Logistics Parks.

Senior officials and public representatives from relevant departments were present at the event.

