June 28 Schools holiday or not?

With the monsoon rains having their impact across India, parents and students are looking forward to news about the closure of schools on June 28 or not. Because June 28 is a Saturday, most schools will probably be closed on their weekly weekend day off. Now, let us look at the case of different states:

States with Potential School Holidays or Already Shut for the Weekend

Kerala : Schools have been shut in numerous districts based to heavy rain, and the holidays are effective for all educational institutions.

: Schools have been shut in numerous districts based to heavy rain, and the holidays are effective for all educational institutions. Karnataka : Schools are shut in districts such as Dakshina Kannada and Udupi due to heavy rainfalls.

: Schools are shut in districts such as Dakshina Kannada and Udupi due to heavy rainfalls. Telangana : There's no official announcement yet, but schools may close tomorrow based on heavy rainfall forecasts. The state government tends to announce holidays as a precautionary step in adverse weather conditions.

: There's no official announcement yet, but schools may close tomorrow based on heavy rainfall forecasts. The state government tends to announce holidays as a precautionary step in adverse weather conditions. Andhra Pradesh: Schools will likely close based on the heavy rainfall forecast, but an official announcement is yet to be made. Considering the weather report, the state government may announce holidays for schools.

Other States

Delhi : Schools have been closed for summer holidays till June 30, 2025.

: Schools have been closed for summer holidays till June 30, 2025. Uttar Pradesh : Schools are shut for summer holidays till June 30 and will resume on July 1.

: Schools are shut for summer holidays till June 30 and will resume on July 1. Jammu and Kashmir : Schools are shut till July 7, 2025, because of the harsh heatwave.

: Schools are shut till July 7, 2025, because of the harsh heatwave. Haryana, Punjab, and Rajasthan: No announcements have been made as of yet.

Parent Tips

Look out for special announcements from school authorities and state government portals.

Keep watching local television news and weather forecasts for updates on rain and possible school closures.

Given the fluctuating weather, remain informed regarding any fresh directives from the authorities.

In summary, June 28 being a Saturday would mean that the majority of schools would usually remain closed, but parents should remain informed regarding any particular directives from schools or local authorities because of the prevailing rain and possible weather conditions.

Also read: Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission Rank List Released; Check details at tneaonline.org