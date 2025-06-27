Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission Rank List Released; Check details at tneaonline.org

The Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission (TNEA) 2025 Round 1 rank list has been made available officially by the Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE) on the website tneaonline.org. Candidates can also view their rank cards with their email address and password, displaying their scores and categories. The rank list is extremely important for BTech program admissions at Anna University, where seats are allocated based on Class 12 PCM scores.

Understanding the TNEA 2025 Rank List

The TNEA rank list includes detailed information regarding each candidate's overall rank, application number, name, birthdate, total points out of 200, category, and rank. The ranking is done according to the performance of the candidate in Class 12 Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics, with the grade in Physics and Chemistry being converted out of 50 and the grade in Mathematics being converted out of 100.

Counseling Process and Important Dates

The general counseling for TNEA 2025 will be conducted from July 14 to August 19. Although the exact dates for choice filling and seat allotment have not been notified yet, candidates can prepare themselves for the counseling process. The TNEA counseling includes several steps, such as choice filling, seat allotment, confirmation of allotment, and reporting to the allotted college.

Participating Colleges and Courses

TNEA 2025 rank list comprises different government engineering colleges, self-financing and aided courses in government-aided engineering colleges, and surrendered seats by central government institutions and self-financing engineering colleges. A few of the colleges participating are University Departments and Constituent Colleges of Anna University, Annamalai University, and Central Electrochemical Research Institute (CECRI).

Cut-Off Calculation and Merit Ranking

The TNEA cut-off is determined on the basis of marks scored in Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry in Class 12 examinations, and the total marks are 200. The formula for cut-off calculation is (Maths/2) + (Physics/4) + (Chemistry/4), and the highest cut-off mark is 200. Prospective students can use this formula to calculate their cut-off marks and predict their opportunities for admission to their favorite courses.

How to Know Your Rank in the TNEA Rank List

The rank of candidates can be known by opening the rank list PDF, pressing Ctrl+F, and entering their TNEA application number in the search field. The rank list will highlight the candidate's details, such as their rank, grades, and more.

Last Rank Trends for Different Courses

The previous year's last rank trends for different courses can prove to be very helpful to the candidates. For instance, the previous year's last rank for B.E. in Civil Engineering was 19134 in the year 2022, 4381 in 2023, and 10951 in 2024. The previous year's last rank for B.E. in Computer Science and Engineering was 22 in 2022, 32 in 2023, and 44 in 2024.

By knowing the TNEA 2025 rank list and counseling procedure, candidates can make educated decisions regarding their future education and opt for their favorite courses at Anna University.

Also read: MAHA TAIT Result 2025 Expected Soon: Direct link and Step-by-step guide!