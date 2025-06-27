Shekhar Kapur recalls a strange request by Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan during the Bandit Queen' shoot

Mumbai, June 27 (IANS) Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur recalled a strange request by legendary singer Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan during the shoot of his movie "Bandit Queen".

The incident took place just after the unfortunate passing away of another musical legend, R D Burman.

Sharing the incident with this Insta Fam, Shekhar said, "There were tears in Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice."

Revealing what request Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan made, the director added, "Shekhar ji.. you look at your film and I will look into your eyes. And I will sing."

They were doing a background score for "Bandit Queen". "The scene was the Behmai Massacre and its aftermath. With row upon row of funeral pyres with the sound of women on the bank lamenting in high rustic voices .." Shekhar added.

Describing what happened as the mike was turned on, the 'Mr India' maker penned, "We turned the mikes on and I found Khan sahib looking.. no, staring into my eyes.. as if he could find my soul, and look deep into it. He knew how close I was to R d Burman too. He had created the music for my first film, Masoom."

"His eyes and his voice arrested me. I was transported to a far deeper realm. For Khan Sahib was taking me closer to God and into the space where life and death merged into one," he further went on to reveal.

"If you ever see Bandit queen again .. look for the scene of the aftermath of the Behmai Massacre .. that music will transport you too ..", he added.

Shekhar concluded the post by saying what it was like working with the music maestro, "That’s what it was like working with Nusrat Ali Khan .. and that’s why I make films. To find space between life and death ..For in that space exists creativity .."

Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan passed away on 16 August 1997, at 48 after suffering a cardiac arrest.

