MAHA TAIT Result 2025 Expected Soon: Direct link and Step-by-step guide!

The Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE) is expected to declare the MAHA TAIT Result 2025 in June. Students who took the test, conducted between May 29-30 and June 2-5, 2025, can view their results online on the official portal, mscepune.in.

How to Check the MAHA TAIT Result 2025 Online

Candidates can check the MAHA TAIT Result 2025 using the following steps:

Visit the Official Website: Visit mscepune.in , the official website of MSCE.

, the official website of MSCE. Click on the Result Link: Search for the "MAHA TAIT Result 2025" or "Login to view Result" link and click on it.

Enter Credentials: Enter your roll number and date of birth to log in.

Submit and View Result: Submit your credentials and check your result on the screen.

Download and Print: Download and print your scorecard for reference purposes.

Key Information in the MAHA TAIT Result 2025

The candidates are advised to thoroughly check the information below in the result:

Full Name: Make sure that your full name is accurately stated.

Roll Number: Check whether your roll number is correctly mentioned.

Application Number: Check your MAHA TAIT 2025 application number.

Marks Secured: Check the marks you secured in the exam.

Qualifying Status: Check whether you are eligible for the next round or not.

Next Steps After Checking the Result

Candidates who pass the exam will move on to the counselling and allotment of seats. It is important to inform the authorities in case of any discrepancy in the result prior to attending the counselling process.

By going through the above-mentioned steps and cross-checking the information in the result, candidates can make the process smooth-sailing and stay informed about how they performed in the MAHA TAIT 2025 exam.

