TG EAPCET 2025 Counselling Schedule OUT: Check Important Dates, Fee Registration Process, and Other Details Here

The counseling schedule was decided upon at the TGEAPCET-2025 Admission committee meeting, which was held on June 27, 2025, at 11:00 AM in the Conference Hall of the Telangana Council of Higher Education, Mahaveer Marg, Masab Tank, Hyderabad, under the direction of Prof. V. Balakista Reddy, Chairman, Telangana Council of Higher Education. Among those in attendance were Smt. A. Sridevasena, I.A.S., Commissioner of Technical Education & Convenor, TGEAPCET-2025 Admissions.

Here are the details:

First Phase:

The first phase involves submitting basic information online, paying the processing fee, booking a helpline center slot, and determining the date and time of the certificate verification session, which will take place from June 28, 2025, to July 7, 2025.

Candidates who have already reserved a slot between July 1 and July 8, 2025, will have their certificates verified. Following Certificate Verification, Exercising Options from July 6, 2025, to July 10, 2025

Options freezing July 10, 2025

Mock Seat Allocation Display by July 13, 2025, at the latest

If necessary, options may be modified; if not, options exercised for the mock allocation will be considered for the First Phase of Allocation, which runs from July 14 to July 15, 2025.

Options for First Phase Seat Distribution Are Frozen July 15, 2025

Provisional Seat Distribution for the First Phase by July 18, 2025, at the latest

Tuition fee payment and self-reporting via the website from July 18 to July 22, 2025

Second Phase:

Online filing of Basic Information, Payment of Processing Fee & Slot Booking for selection of helpline center, Date & Time to attend for Certificate Verification for not attend the in First Phase: 25-07-2025

Certificate Verification for already Slot Booked candidates in the Second Phase 26-07-2025

For the second phase, it is required to exercise options again. Options for the first phase won't be taken into account. from July 26, 2025, to July 27, 2025

Options freezing July 27, 2025

Provisional Seat Distribution by July 30, 2025, at the latest

Tuition fee payment and self-reporting via the website starting on July 30, 2025 To January 8, 2025

physically present at the designated college between July 31, 2025, and August 2, 2025

Candidates' joining details are updated by college.

Final Phase:

Online filing of Basic Information, Payment of Processing Fee & Slot Booking for selection of helpline center, Date & Time to attend for

Certificate Verification for not attended candidates in First and Second Phases: 05-08-2025

Certificate Verification for already Slot Booked candidates in the Final Phase 06-08-2025

Exercising Options after Certificate Verification (It is mandatory to exercise options afresh for Final phase.) Earlier phase options will not be considered. from 06-08-2025 to 07-08-2025

Freezing of options 07-08-2025

Provisional Allotment of Seats on or before 10-08-2025

Payment of Tuition Fee & Self-Reporting through website from 10-08-2025 to 12-08-2025

Reporting at the College, in case of change of Branch/College From 11-08-2025 to 13-08-2025

Updating Joining Details by College 14-08-2025

The official website for TGEAPCET 2025 counseling is tgeapcet.nic.in.