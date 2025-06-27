Leicester part ways with coach Ruud Van Nistelrooy

Leicester, June 27 (IANS) Leicester City have announced that head coach Ruud Van Nistelrooy has left the club with mutual consent after the side was relegated to the second division, courtesy of an 18th place finish in league standings.

The Dutchman joined Leicester after the sacking of Steve Cooper in November and was at the helm for 27 games, which provided underwhelming results.

“I would like to personally thank the Leicester City players, coaches, academy and all the staff I have worked with for their professionalism and dedication during my time at the Club and to thank the fans for their support, and take this opportunity to wish the Club well for the future,” said Nistelrooy.

Van Nistelrooy joined Manchester United’s coaching staff as an assistant coach to Erik Ten Hag in June 2024 and was later appointed the interim head coach after Ten Hag was sacked. Under his tenure, the team went unbeaten in four games, a solid achievement given they were sitting in 14th place at the time of Ten Hag’s departure, with three wins and one draw.

After Ruben Amorim’s arrival at Manchester United, Van Nistelrooy was appointed the Leicester City manager and oversaw the club, which got relegated from the English top division.

He joined the Foxes in November and oversaw 19 defeats and managed just five wins from his 27 matches in charge of the East Midlands club, which included nine home defeats in a row.

“Ruud has overseen a challenging period for the Club. From his appointment in November 2024, he approached the role with professionalism, integrity and a clear commitment to our aims, including through the integration of several promising players from the Club’s Academy into our First Team environment.

"Ruud moves on with the respect and thanks of everyone at the Football Club for his dedication and hard work, and with our very best wishes for the future," read the statement by the club.

