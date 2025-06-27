Tirumala Temple On Video Game; What’s AP Govt & TTD Doing?

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) have acted quickly in response to the tremendous resentment among devotees over a virtual recreation of the revered Sri Venkateswara Temple in Tirumala that was created as a Roblox gaming application.

An interactive online experience of the Tirumala temple is purportedly available through "TTD Original Temple." Meanwhile, critics have accused it of trivializing religious feelings and raising security concerns.

The software, which was created by a user from Tamil Nadu, lets users explore a digital representation of the temple and is accessible on websites like the Play Store. The app meticulously recreates the Vaikuntam Queue Complex, temple interiors, and even the sanctum sanctorum, which many people feel should be preserved and revered.

Devotees have criticized the app's simulation, seeing it as an offensive commercialization of religion. After a video instruction showing how to use the program to digitally reach the deity went viral, the criticism grew more intense. The TTD's vigilance wing is presently reviewing the video.

Strong responses to the incident have been heard on social media and in religious communities, with demands for the app's immediate removal and legal action against its developers. The increasing practice of turning holy religious experiences into video games for profit has alarmed many believers. TTD has asked internet platforms to assist in removing the offending content as part of the continuing inquiry.

Till the issue was taken to the TTD board, the members were apparently unaware of the same. As Lord Venkateswara's temple in Tirumala is known worldwide and crores of people are emotionally attached to the same, it's high time that the TTD takes necessary action and reach out to the respective game creators and ask them to remove the same.