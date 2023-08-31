IIMA to host 3rd international conference on Indian business & economic history

Ahmedabad, Aug 31 (IANS) The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA), is set to organise the third international conference on Indian business and economic history.

This is scheduled to unfold on the institute's campus over two days, commencing from September 1 to 2.

On the inaugural day, the conference's spotlight will be on the keynote address by esteemed IIMA alumnus Harish Bhat, the brand custodian of Tata Sons. His address, titled 'Can Corporate History Become Bedtime Tales?', discourse on the potential of corporate history to resonate as engaging narratives.

Marked as a biennial event, the conference stands as a platform for scholars, researchers, experts, and students hailing from various corners of the world to convene and present their research endeavours centered around the trajectory of India's business and economic evolution.

The structured two-day programme will feature an array of research paper presentations, enriched by the scholarly insights of industry leaders through thought-provoking talks.

The aim of these sessions is to cultivate a deeper comprehension of India's economic odyssey while engendering a comprehensive exploration of its multifaceted business history.

Throughout the conference, participants will delve into an expansive array of subjects, unfurling the history and transformation of numerous business practices. These include explorations into facets like cotton capitalism, the intricacies of banking in erstwhile princely states, and the origins of capability building in India's IT sector.

On the second day of the conference, attendees will engage with luminaries from the field. Rajendra Narla, the Archivist at Tata Central Archives, and Harsh Manrao, the Principal Designer of Figments Experience Lab, will participate in a discussion led by Sanghamitra Chatterjee, the Founder of the Mumbai-based Past Perfect Heritage Management Agency. The dialogue will revolve around the captivating theme of 'Archiving Business History'.

