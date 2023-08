Amaravati: A delegation of Brahma Kumaris called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the Camp Office here on Thursday. Sisters Jaya, Padmaja and Radha met the Chief Minister and invited him for the Global Summit being held at Mount Abu, Brahma Kumaris head quarters, in September.

The Sisters tied Rakhis to him on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

Also Read: Watch: On Raksha Bandhan, Students See CM YS Jagan as Protector of Andhra Pradesh State