Special session of Parliament in September, Prez likely to address both Houses

New Delhi, Aug 31 (IANS) The Central government will convene a special session of Parliament between September 18 and 22, where President Droupadi Murmu is likely to address both Houses in the new Parliament building, sources said on Thursday.The president, who was not present during the inauguration of the new Parliament building on May 28, which was opened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is likely to address both Houses in the new premises.

"Special Session of Parliament (13th Session of 17th Lok Sabha and 261st Session of Rajya Sabha) is being called from 18th to 22nd September having 5 sittings. Amid Amrit Kaal looking forward to have fruitful discussions and debate in Parliament," Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi tweeted.

Sources aware of the developments said that a discussion on the roadmap for the next 25 years is also likely to take place during the session.

Congress and many major opposition parties had boycotted the inauguration of the new Parliament building on May 28 this year in protest against the government's decision to not ask President Droupadi Murmu to do the honour.

The inauguration of the new Parliament building by the prime minister had taken place when the wrestlers' agitation was at its peak.

