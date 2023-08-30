Watch: On Raksha Bandhan, Students See CM YS Jagan as Protector of Andhra Pradesh State

Amaravati: The YS Jagan government is striving to deliver the best education to children of Andhra Pradesh through various schemes like YSR Jagananna Vidya Kanuka, Jagananna Vasathi Deevena and Jagananna Vidya Deevena schemes. Lakhs of students are receiving financial assistance through these flagship schemes across the state.

To express their love and gratitude to the chief minister YS Jagan, the students of various government schools formed human chains conveying the message ‘Rashtraniki Raksha Jagananna’ ( CM YS Jagan is the protector of the Andhra Pradesh state).

During the Raksha Bandhan festival, the sisters tie the rakhi which symbolises the bond of protection on their brothers’ hands and brothers promise to protect their sisters. Taking a leaf out of the sibling festival, the students wanted to show their bonding with the chief minister of the state in their own way.

