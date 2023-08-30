Delhi: Woman’s head crushed as she leans out of bus window to vomit

New Delhi, Aug 30 (IANS) In a freak accident, a 20-year-old woman bus passenger died after her head was crushed by a vehicle coming from the opposite side as she leaned out of the window while vomiting, a Delhi Police official said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Wednesday in Delhi’s Alipur area.

According to police, information was received from SRHC Hospital in Narela regarding admission of a patient after an accident.

"A police team was dispatched to the spot where Babli, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh district, was found dead,” said a senior police official.

On inquiry it was revealed that Babli was traveling from ISBT Delhi to Ludhiana in a Haryana roadways bus, with her in-laws.

As the bus was nearing Khanpur (Alipur), Babli experienced a sensation of nausea and leaned out of the bus window to vomit.

"Tragically, during this moment, an unidentified vehicle approached from the driver's side and fatally injured her by crushing her head," said the official.

"Appropriate legal measures are being pursued to address this incident," the official added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.