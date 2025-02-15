ICMR seeks private partners for joint development of typhoid, paratyphoid vaccine

New Delhi, Feb 15 (IANS) The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has invited proposals from private companies, manufacturers for joint development and commercialisation of vaccine against typhoid and paratyphoid.

“ICMR, New Delhi invites Expression of Interest (EoI) from the eligible organisations, companies, and manufacturers for undertaking ‘Joint development and commercialisation’ of typhoid and paratyphoid vaccine,” read a statement from the apex research body.

The EoI seeks partners to "validate the vaccine technology” developed at ICMR- National Institute for Research in Bacterial Infections (NIRBI), Kolkata; and then develop the typhoid and paratyphoid vaccine against typhoid-causing pathogens like Salmonella Typhi, Salmonella Paratyphi and Salmonella Typhimurium with proper regulatory compliances.

The companies/manufacturers will also work on the “commercialisation and marketing” of the vaccine, the ICMR said. The technology developed by scientists at the ICMR-NIRBI has shown the potential to develop a vaccine from the outer membrane structures of typhoid-causing pathogens.

Inviting applications, the ICMR noted that manufacturers/companies will be shortlisted based on their research and development plan, facilities, and capabilities.

Once selected the “companies/manufacturers shall be responsible to pay the royalty at the rate of 2 per cent on net sales, as applicable, according to the ICMR Guidelines for Technology Development Collaboration,” the statement said.

Further, the ICMR informed that will provide expert guidance and technical support for the production of the vaccine in all phases.

Typhoid fever, caused by the bacterium Salmonella Typhi, is a severe and potentially life‐threatening illness.

India has, in recent years, seen a significant rise in typhoid cases. According to a recent study, led by researchers from the Christian Medical College, Vellore and ICMR, the country in 2021 recorded approximately 1 crore cases of typhoid fever -- the highest in the world.

Vaccination against typhoid has proven to be a safe and effective preventive measure. Currently, India has its own indigenous Vi‐TT conjugate vaccine approved by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The new vaccine may improve treatment and reduce burden of typhoid in India.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.